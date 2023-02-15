It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22. 14 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2023 in North Platte, NE
