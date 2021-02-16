It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 7. Today's forecasted low temperature is -5 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in North Platte, NE
