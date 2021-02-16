 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in North Platte, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 7. Today's forecasted low temperature is -5 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

