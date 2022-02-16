Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in North Platte, NE

North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.