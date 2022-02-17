Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in North Platte, NE

North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.