North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2023 in North Platte, NE
