Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forec…
North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
For the drive home in North Platte: Cloudy skies. Low 9F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should …
North Platte's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tomor…
North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…