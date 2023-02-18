The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.