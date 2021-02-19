North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in North Platte, NE
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
