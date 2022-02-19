Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in North Platte, NE

North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.