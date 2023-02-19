Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow will be spreading across the southern half of the state today and tonight, but it will last longer in some spots more than others, …
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
From freeing stuck cars to clearing roads and sidewalks, Nebraska residents had their work cut out for them on Thursday.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on t…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. 21 degrees is today…