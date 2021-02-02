 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from MON 11:00 PM CST until TUE 11:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

