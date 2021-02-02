Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from MON 11:00 PM CST until TUE 11:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in North Platte, NE
