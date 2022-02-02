It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15. We'll see a low temperature of 0 degrees today. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
- Updated
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s tomo…
Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly…
North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
This evening's outlook for North Platte: A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tomo…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A few clouds. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte…
North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
It will be a cold day in North Platte, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…