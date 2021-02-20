 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

