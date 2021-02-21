Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
