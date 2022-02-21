It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -5 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in North Platte, NE
