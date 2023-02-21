North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.