North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow will be spreading across the southern half of the state today and tonight, but it will last longer in some spots more than others, …
From freeing stuck cars to clearing roads and sidewalks, Nebraska residents had their work cut out for them on Thursday.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. 21 degrees is today…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Today's co…
North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. 13 degrees is today's low. Exp…