North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in North Platte, NE
