 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in North Platte, NE

North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News