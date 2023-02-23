It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13. We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not much going on in Nebraska during the day Tuesday. That changes for Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Freezing rain, sleet, and in som…
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow in Nebraska Wednesday, bone-chilling cold Wednesday night. Full details here
All snow for many, but freezing rain and sleet will be falling as well in the southeastern part of the state. Find out how much ice and snow a…
From freeing stuck cars to clearing roads and sidewalks, Nebraska residents had their work cut out for them on Thursday.
North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. 21 degrees is today…