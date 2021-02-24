North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in North Platte: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezin…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…
North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 23. 1 degree is today's l…
This evening in North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 10F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in North Platte …
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Mainly cloudy. Low -3F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indo…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Exp…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Monday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…