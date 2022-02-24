 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in North Platte, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. We'll see a low temperature of -5 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

Local Weather

