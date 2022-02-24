It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. We'll see a low temperature of -5 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in North Platte, NE
