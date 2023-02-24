It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.