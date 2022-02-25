North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in North Platte, NE
