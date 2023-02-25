Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2023 in North Platte, NE
