Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 19 mph. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.