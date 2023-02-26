Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2023 in North Platte, NE
