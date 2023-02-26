Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.