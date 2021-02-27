North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect …
North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 7. Today's forecasted low t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but a…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to …
North Platte's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low -12F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 m…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.