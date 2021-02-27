Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in North Platte, NE

North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.