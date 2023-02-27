North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see clear skies today. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2023 in North Platte, NE
