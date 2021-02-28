Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Sunday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in North Platte, NE
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
