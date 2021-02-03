North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 6:58 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in North Platte, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. We'll see…
North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
This evening in North Platte: Mostly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in North Platte Saturday, with temperatu…
For the drive home in North Platte: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte resid…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable.…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 14.68. A 12-degree l…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Exp…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Occasional snow showers. Low 12F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 t…
Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…