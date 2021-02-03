Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in North Platte, NE

North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 6:58 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.