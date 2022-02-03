It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 11:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
- Updated
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
- Updated
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s tomo…
North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tomo…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Cloudy. Low near 0F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatu…
North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…