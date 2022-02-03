 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in North Platte, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 11:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News