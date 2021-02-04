 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in North Platte, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

