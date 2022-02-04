Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.