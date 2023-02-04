North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.