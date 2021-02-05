 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

