 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in North Platte, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News