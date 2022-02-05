North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in North Platte, NE
