Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 15 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Th…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skie…
North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. W…