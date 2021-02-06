It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 12.98. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 9:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in North Platte, NE
