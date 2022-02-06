Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Sunday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.