Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2023 in North Platte, NE
