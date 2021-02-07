 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in North Platte, NE

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 10.29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 1 degree. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News