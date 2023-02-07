Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Tuesday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2023 in North Platte, NE
