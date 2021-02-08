 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in North Platte, NE

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at -0.02. A -4-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

