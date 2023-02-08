Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2023 in North Platte, NE
