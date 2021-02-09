 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in North Platte, NE

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at 7.59. -1 degree is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from MON 8:41 PM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News