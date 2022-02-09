North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see clear skies today. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in North Platte, NE
