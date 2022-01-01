It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 12. We'll see a low temperature of -5 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SAT 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in North Platte, NE
