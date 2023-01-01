 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in North Platte, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News