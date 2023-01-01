Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in North Platte, NE
