Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in North Platte, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

