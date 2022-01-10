Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.