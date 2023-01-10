The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
With temperatures continuing to drop, it's all snow coming down in Nebraska now. Find out when snow is most likely, how much more is expected, and when it will all come to an end here.
This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Tuesday. …
North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 11-degree low is forecaste…
It will be a cold day in North Platte, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 18 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clo…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in North…
The long-term precipitation deficit has meant an increase in wildfires, declining crop yields and even some water restrictions across the state.
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.